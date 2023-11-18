The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185,554 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 387.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Western Union by 18.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 615.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

