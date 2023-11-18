TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 3.4 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

