Thomas Atherton Purchases 2,400 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00.
SAP stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.78. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$26.37 and a 12-month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 49.33%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
