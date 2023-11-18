Thomas Atherton Purchases 2,400 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00.

Saputo Price Performance

SAP stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.78. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$26.37 and a 12-month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.