Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.