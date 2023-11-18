Truist Financial Boosts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $48.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,614 shares of company stock worth $2,374,440. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

