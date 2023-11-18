Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,906 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.