Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

