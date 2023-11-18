Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

