Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 390 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.