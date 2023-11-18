Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

