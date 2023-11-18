Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.77 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.20 and a 200 day moving average of $420.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

