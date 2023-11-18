Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

