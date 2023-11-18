Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $2.34 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.32 and a 200-day moving average of $266.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

