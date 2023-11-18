Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $754,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

