Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Up 1.0 %

FOX Profile

FOX stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

