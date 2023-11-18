Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 205,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,528,000 after buying an additional 48,547 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,893 shares of company stock worth $6,639,879. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

