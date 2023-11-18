Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

