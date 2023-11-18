Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

