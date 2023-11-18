Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,873 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.52 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.