Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,827 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,033,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after buying an additional 490,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,612,000 after buying an additional 42,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

