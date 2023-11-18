Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes $386,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

