Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.