Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

