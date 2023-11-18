Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 116 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

