Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 318.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,852.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.77 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

