Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

