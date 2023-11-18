Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

