Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $46.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

