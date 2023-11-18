U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

