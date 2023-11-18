U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after buying an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

