UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.
UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
UBS Group stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
