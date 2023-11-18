UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,848,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,621,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

