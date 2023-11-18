Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 10,197 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $140,106.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 367,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $149,081.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $36,267.75.

On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $77,987.34.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

