UGI Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
UGI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
UGI Price Performance
NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
