UGI Co. (UGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
UGI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
NYSE UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
