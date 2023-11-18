UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in UGI by 503.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

