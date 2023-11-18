uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Raymond James lowered their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.89 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 18.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in uniQure by 125.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 634,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 353,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in uniQure by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

