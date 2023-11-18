United Maritime Co. (USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 10th

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

United Maritime Trading Up 2.3 %

United Maritime stock opened at 2.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United Maritime has a 12 month low of 2.01 and a 12 month high of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

