US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.67. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

