US Bancorp DE Buys 47,281 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CRH by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

