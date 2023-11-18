US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

