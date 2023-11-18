US Bancorp DE Has $18.76 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,163 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Corning worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

