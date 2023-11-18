US Bancorp DE Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $534.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.11 and a 200-day moving average of $447.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $541.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.