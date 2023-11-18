US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

PAYC stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day moving average is $282.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

