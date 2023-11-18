US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,074 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

