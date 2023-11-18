US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Graco worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Up 1.3 %

Graco stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

