US Bancorp DE Sells 1,804 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $294,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $305.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

