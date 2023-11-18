US Bancorp DE Sells 1,900 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $686.09 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $608.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

