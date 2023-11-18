US Bancorp DE Sells 25,841 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,485 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.27. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

