US Bancorp DE Sells 3,637 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $411.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

